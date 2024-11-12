The hearing of a robbery and money laundering case against Kampala socialite Charles Olimi, commonly known as Sipapa, has been adjourned to November 21, 2024, for further proceedings.

On Tuesday, two witnesses testified before High Court Judge Michael Elubu, accusing Sipapa and his wife, Shamim Nakiyemba, of theft. The couple faces 13 counts of aggravated robbery and money laundering.

The allegations stem from an incident on August 29, 2022, in Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division, Kampala District. Sipapa, Nakiyemba, and other unidentified individuals allegedly robbed six South Sudanese nationals of various possessions and cash.

Among the victims, Jacob Arok Mul reportedly lost US$429,000 (approximately 1.6 billion shillings), two mobile phones (an iPhone and a Samsung), and a 75-inch flat-screen TV. Mary Ateng allegedly lost an iPhone, a gold belt, a gold chain, and two gold rings. Chol Ateng lost an iPhone, a laptop, a charger, and cash. Deng Arok lost a laptop and an iPhone. Abig Yar lost a laptop and an iPhone while James Manyok lost cash.

The prosecution alleges that the suspects rendered their victims unconscious to facilitate the robbery.

Subsequent investigations led to the recovery of most of the stolen items, including two vehicles, spare parts, and other belongings linked to the robbery, from the couple’s residence in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.