By Andrew Bagala

Police have gunned down six men in what is suspected to be a foiled robbery of cash from a businessperson, who had withdrawn money from a bank branch at Acacia Mall in Kisementi, Kampala City, yesterday.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Mr Patrick Onyango, said the six men were shot dead by their intelligence unit personnel at the time when they were about to execute the alleged robbery.

"It was an intelligence-led operation carried out at Kamwokya after getting a tip-off that there are thugs who were planning to rob a client at Acacia Mall. The intelligence staged their personnel to wait for the thugs. After the client withdrew the money, the thugs were monitored and that is when the disruptive operation started," Senior Superintendent of Police Onyango said on Monday.