The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka have instructed the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, to withhold documents related to Members of Parliament’s salaries from the Ministry of Public Service and theEqual Opportunities Commission.

This directive follows recent requests from both entities to the Clerk for detailed salary information of individual MPs. Among has rejected the requests.

“The Uganda Parliamentary Commission is a stand-alone, we do not belong to Equal Opportunities. We are not civil servants for Public Service to start asking for salaries of Members of Parliament,” Among said on Tuesday.

The Attorney General informed Parliament that he will brief the Commission’s leadership on their mandate and responsibilities, emphasizing that inquiring into MPs’ salaries is outside their purview.

However, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda argued that there’s no justification for denying the Equal Opportunities Commission access to MP and ministerial salaries. He believes this information is crucial for the Commission to assess fairness in comparison with other public sector salaries.