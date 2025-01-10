The Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) and government officials to refrain from politicizing mourning while paying tribute to deceased colleagues.

The Speaker made the appeal on Friday during a special parliamentary sitting to honour the late Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya.

“When such a thing happens, we all ought to be here to give a decent send-off of to colleague. We should never have politics when we have lost our own,” Ms Among said.

Her remarks followed the observation that many National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs and government ministers were absent from the sitting.

Among reminded MPs that no one is perfect and that death is inevitable for everyone. She emphasized the importance of attending colleagues’ send-off ceremonies and encouraged them to show mutual respect and support.

She appealed to MPs to prioritize humanity in all their actions and to support one another, as the late Ssegirinya had done.

She also thanked the Parliamentary Commission for covering all of Ssegirinya’s medical expenses in Kampala and Nairobi.