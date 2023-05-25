Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic Micho has named a provisional squad of 42 players that will start preparations for the game against Algeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The squad consists of 18 foreign-based players and the local-based ones that were named yesterday to take part in the Cranes Na Mutima campaign.

The Cranes will play Algeria on June 18, 2023, before taking on Niger in September in their last game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Ismail Watenga, Farouk Miya, Khalid Aucho, and Emmanuel Okwi are some of the experienced players included on the squad, while Moses Opondo returns to the fold and youngster Allan Enyou earns his debut call, but there is no place for Steven Mukwala, on-form Allan Kayiwa and Simon Tamale.

Uganda and Tanzania are level on 4 points on the Group F table two above Niger, while Algeria already qualified with 12 points.