The 2024 Olympics hosted by Paris, France were officially opened with the opening ceremony that took place outside a stadium on Friday July 26th.

The competitions that will have over 10,500 Athletes had the spectacular opening ceremony on a river with boats carrying delegations from different countries.

Team Uganda will have over 25 athletes from different sports disciplines that include swimming, cycling, rowing and athletics.

During the opening ceremony, Uganda’s delegation had cyclist Charles Kagimu, Kathleen Noble who will participate in rowing, swimmers Jesse Ssengonzi and Gloria Anna Muzito among other athletes.

Uganda’s highest hopes are in the hands of runners Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Kiptegei who will participate in the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races, Stephen Kissa, Andrew Rotich Kwemoi and Victor Kiplagati who will take part in marathon among others.