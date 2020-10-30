The forex trading industry is one of the largest with millions of participants who trade the forex market daily. There are trillions of dollars traded daily, which makes this market one of the largest financial one.

Up until recently, many African countries were unable to access the forex market as numerous forex brokers did not have the necessary regulation in these countries to offer their services.

However, this has changed significantly, and more Forex brokers are welcoming and accommodating traders from African countries such as Uganda, amidst others. We list some below

1. XM

Strictly regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and IFSC, XM offers its trading solutions and services to an array of traders from around the world. With more than 2.5 million registered clients from 196 countries, XM is one of the most popular, reputable forex brokers.

When registering for a live trading account, Ugandan traders can expect a minimum deposit from $5 which provides them with access to competitive trading conditions, high leverage up to 1:880, no-requotes, low spreads, fast execution, and more.

2. eToro

eToro is a popular Forex broker with regulation through ASIC, FCA, and CySEC in offering comprehensive trading solutions to traders from across the globe.

eToro is the leading social trading platform in the industry and offers traders with variable spreads, zero-commission trading, adequate leverage, and a vast collection of analytical tools, a wide range of tradable assets, and more.

3. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a multi-regulated, award-winning Forex broker which welcomes traders from all over the world, including Uganda, to trade more than 250 financial instruments with some of the most competitive trading conditions.

In registering a live trading account with AvaTrade with a $100 minimum deposit, Ugandan traders are offered with adequate leverage up to 1:400, tight fixed spreads, commission-free trading, advanced trading platforms, and more.

4. HotForex

Based in Cyprus, HotForex is regulated by numerous reputable regulatory entities in serving traders from around the world.

Ugandan traders can register a live account with a minimum deposit from $5 and access numerous financial instruments which can be traded over powerful trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

5. IC Markets

Strictly regulated by ASIC, based in Australia and Seychelles, IC Markets offers its trading solutions and services to numerous traders from around the world including Ugandan traders.

When registering a live trading account, Ugandan traders can expect a minimum deposit of $200 which provides them access to global markets, numerous tradable financial instruments, and attractive, competitive trading conditions.

Final Thoughts

Traders from Uganda have numerous options where Forex brokers are concerned. Not only are these brokers regulated, authorized, and overseen by some of the strictest regulatory entities in the world, but they also offer some of the best trading conditions.

Ugandan traders can rest assured that when trading with these brokers, their fund safety and security is assured at all times, and that the trading environment is one which is both safe and dynamic.

