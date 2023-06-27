By Andrew Mwanguhya | Monitor

The joint bid of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is gathering pace ahead of continental body, Caf, announcing the winners in under three months time.

After getting backing from their respective Heads of State – Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Kenya’s William Ruto, and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, the bid has now received a stamp of approval from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The regional legislative body passed a motion on Friday to support the bid, themed as the EA Pamoja Afcon 2027 Bid, which was jointly submitted to Caf several weeks ago. Read more