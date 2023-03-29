Second half substitute Rogers Mato scored the winner as the Uganda Cranes beat Tanzania 1-0 at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam to keep alive their Afcon 2023 qualification chances on Tuesday night.
For all the blame apportioned to Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic coming into this one, the under-fire coach made inspired substitutions and they paid off.
Mato, who had come on for Richard Basangwa in a double change that also saw Eammanuel Okwi replaced by Fahad Bayo on 62 minutes, latched onto another substitute Faruku Miya's through ball to coolly roll the winner past Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula in added time.