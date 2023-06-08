Uganda Cranes head coach, Sredojevic Micho has named a final 23-man squad that will face Algeria in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers game in Cameroon.

Over 40 players were initially summoned but the number has been trimmed to 23 and the named team will travel to Cameroon on Friday morning ahead of a friendly match against DRC on Wednesday next week before the do-or-die game against Algeria at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.

The travelling squad has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders, and seven forwards with FUFA executive committee member Kakaire Magoola as the leader of the delegation.

Salim Jamal, Charles Lukwago, Nafian Alionz, Gavin Kizito, Joseph Ochaya, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Miya Farouk, Rogers Mato, Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo among others are all included on the team.

Uganda Cranes are level on 4 points with Tanzania two above bottom Niger, while Algeria has 12 points and have already qualified.