Uganda Women’s U20 Football team, the Queen Cranes beat Senegal yesterday to clinch Bronze at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

Both teams played out a goalless draw in normal time but Uganda emerged victorious after 6-5 penalty shootouts.

The decisive penalty was missed by Senegal’s Fofana Bassene while Uganda’s Catherine Nagadya, Shamirah Nalugya, Catherine Wujju, Shamusha Najjuma, and Harimah Kanyago all scored their penalties.

The Queen Cranes who fell short in the semi-finals against Nigeria after a 2-1 loss had an impressive performance in the competitions having recorded five points with a victory over Ethiopia and two draws against Tanzania and Ghana.

Meanwhile, Uganda clinched double Rugby Gold from both Men’s and Women’s Rugby competitions at the 2023 African games.

The Uganda sevens (men) and Lady Rugby Cranes (women) completed the competitions unbeaten.