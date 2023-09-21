By AFP

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said he had let his teammates down after a howler set the tone for a 4-3 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

A third consecutive defeat ramps up the pressure on United manager Erik ten Hag and two late goals from Casemiro masked the gulf in class between the sides at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. However, United had started brightly until Leroy Sane’s strike slipped through Onana’s grasp on 28 minutes.

“After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down;’ Onana told TNT Sports.

The Cameroonian starred for Inter Milan on their run to last season’s Champions League final, but has struggled in the early weeks of his United career since joining in a £47 million ($58 million) move.

The Red Devils have now conceded three or more goals in three consecutive games for the first time since 1978. Read more