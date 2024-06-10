Uganda Cranes team captain Ismael Watenga has promised Ugandans a good game against Algeria at Mandela National Stadium Namboole today, despite knowing how difficult it will be.

Speaking to the media head of the much anticipated game despite expecting a difficult game on Sunday evening, after the team’s last training session at Namboole, Watenga promised nothing but success.

He acknowledged though, that Algeria will be very difficult to face since they have good players plying their trade in good leagues, and they had limited time to prepare the team against one of Africa’s best teams, but quickly added that they will put up a good fight to try and register the three points they need.

”It is up to us now to implement in the field, we know its a tuff game but we are prepared for it, we are going to fight as players we are going to put everything and it wont be an easy game for them as well, so as players we are ready and willing to fight do our country,” Watenga said.

The Cranes take on Algeria at 7pm under floodlights in Match day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Group G.

The Cranes head into the game looking to maintain their winning pace having beaten Botswana three days back at the same stadium.

Meanwhile Coach Paul Put will not have the services of Khalid Aucho who is still injured and also missed the Botswana game despite being called up to give moral boost players.

Whereas Algeria will miss their star players including Riyard Mahrez, Ramy Bensebaini, Youcef Atal and Islam Sliman.

Both teams will be meeting for the 15th time where the visitors have won 6 times, Uganda 3 and they have drawn five times.