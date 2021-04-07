By Elvis Senono and Fred Mwambu

Proline pride themselves in a vibrant youth structure that often churns out players to the club’s senior side.

But since inception in 2005, the club have not had a player quite like Alpha Ssali, a son of Bebe Cool, one of the country’s best music artists and grandson to legendary football administrator Bidandi Ssali.

He is also one whose parents have backed him to pursue a football career in football and was part of the national under-20 team Hippos that reached the final of the Afcon under-20 tournament recently.

This was despite the player being unable to make a senior appearance for his club prior to the tournament and failing to play a single minute at the tournament in Mauritania raising further questions about his ability.

