The 2024 Kabaka Birthday Run is expected to attract more than 110,000 people, higher than last year’s edition which attracted 100,000 participants.

Started in 2013, the run has tackled health issues like fistula and sickle cell disease in the past. The Run is now focused on the fight against HIV/Aids following Kabaka’s appointment as Africa’s Goodwill Ambassador in the fight against the AIDS epidemic by UNAIDS.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom said the run is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7, 2024, at Lubiri Mengo starting 7 AM.

Mean, Ms Suzan Nsibirwa, the Managing Director of Nation Media Group says this year’s run underscores the importance of promoting health and wellbeing particularly among vulnerable population while advocating for eradication of HIV/AIDS in communities.

Owek Waggwa also commissioned an outlet where NMG will be selling the Kabaka’s 69th birthday run kits. Mr Waggwa said the proceeds from the sales will be used in the HIV/AIDs fight campaign championed by the Kingdom.