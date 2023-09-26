By Andrew Mwanguhya

Talk of Allan Okello potentially joining Vipers SC had been in the air for over a month. And yes, informal contacts between the player and decision makers at the Kitende club surely happened, but the real official contact to strike the deal did not happen until the final week of Uganda’s transfer deadline last week.

The 23-year-old former Paradou AC (Algeria) and KCCA forward sealed a three-year-contract with Vipers on deadline day last Thursday as a free agent.

“I am so happy to join Vipers Sports Club! I am so excited to be here at this big club,” Okello told the club website upon completing his move.

"I didn't have to think twice when Vipers called me. I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. I can't wait to get started with the team." That call, sources close to the whole process tell the Daily Monitor, came through just last Tuesday, exactly two days to the transfer deadline day.