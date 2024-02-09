Players in the Betting industry have embarked on a campaign to promote financial literacy as one of the ways to help their clients benefit from jackpots and make the most of the funds.

According to Lora Okuro, the head of Public relations BetPawa Betting Company Uganda, the training will include raising awareness on how one can deal with a sudden increase in their incomes, which normally comes with dangerous excitement.

He was addressing the media in Kampala this afternoon after a one Eddy Kikonyongo won himself nearly Shs400 through the Aviator game he had engaged in for the last 10 years.

“I have been placing football bets but when I discovered aviator, I realised there was a possibility

of winning alot of money within a very short time,”said Kikonyogo.

He becomes the 2nd winner on the African continent to win an overwhelming amount of cash in a single play.