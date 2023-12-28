The first round of the FUFA big league will come to an end today Thursday 28th December with seven games.

Table leaders Police FC travel to Arua to face Onduparaka at Greenlight Stadium looking for a victory that will ensure their top-of-the-table place finish at the end of the first round.

Kyetume will be at home in Mukono at Nakisunga grounds welcoming Mbale Heroes while Kiyinda Boys and Calvary faceoff at Kiwenda.

In Mbale, Kataka FC host Booma FC while Kigezi Home Boys host Ndejje University in Kabale.

Additionally, Young Elephants host Lugazi FC at Araka while Jinja North United host Kaaro Karungi at Bugembe grounds.