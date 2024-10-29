By Fred Mwambu

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League may be starting its seventh match day today but the sacking season is already in full swing.

Six coaches have already faced the axe and Wednesday, veteran Steven Bogere will become the newest face on the touchline as his Lugazi face off table-leaders Nec. Bogere was appointed on a one-year contract to replace sacked Sadiq Ssempigi on Sunday, with high expectations that he could turn things around and add a brick to their planned long-term project.

However, his tenure largely depends on short-term results based on the club’s recent track record. Nicknamed ‘The Leaders”, Lugazi has been handled by five different coaches since October last year, signalling potential instability that Bogere will need to trade carefully. Read more