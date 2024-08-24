BY REUTERS

Table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to stay perfect in the Premier League after Joao Pedro scored a late winner in the fifth minute of added time to give new manager Fabian Huerzeler a victory on his home debut.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck scored the opener against his former club before Amad Diallo drew United level in the second half and the game looked destined for a draw until the dying minutes.

But Brighton’s pressure paid off when Simon Adingra found space in the box and chipped the ball over United’s defenders to an unmarked Pedro who headed home to give them their second win of the season.

“First I’m very happy for the win. I think this goal at the end shows how much we wanted to win the game, first game at home against a big team,” Pedro said.

“I cannot feel better than today. I think the team did well.”

Huerzeler, 31, has overseen two victories to keep Brighton provisionally top of the standings after two games.

United had the first opportunity to take the lead 10 minutes into the game when Diogo Dalot crossed the ball to the far post where Diallo failed to convert with a volley.

Brighton took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma received the ball on the left flank before his cross went through United’s defence and into the six-yard box where Welbeck stuck out a leg to score his second goal of the season.

It was Welbeck’s 100th career goal in club football and his sixth against United, the club he spent his formative years at and even won the Premier League title with in 2012-13.

Marcus Rashford responded instantly at the other end when he put the ball in the back of the net following a fine save from keeper Jason Steele, but his celebrations were short-lived when the linesman’s flag went up for offside.

Brighton nearly doubled their lead early in the second half when James Milner was played in by Pedro but his shot was cleared off the line by Dalot.

Diallo then drew United level at the hour mark when he was put through on goal and the 22-year-old cut inside his marker before shooting, with the ball being deflected past keeper Jason Steele and into the net.

United could have completed the comeback in the 69th minute when a sweeping move allowed them to carve Brighton apart and Alejandro Garnacho took a shot destined for the net.

But Joshua Zirkzee was sliding in for a cross that never came and he deflected the ball in on the goal line from an offside position, with VAR chalking off the goal.