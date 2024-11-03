By George Katongole

Buddu County clinched their third Masaza Cup title on Saturday beating Kyaggwe 1-0 in a tightly contested sellout final at Mandela National Stadium.

Buddu took the lead early in the game when Michael Walaga’s powerful header found the net in the 23rd minute. Kyaggwe, making their debut in the final, pushed hard for an equaliser but were consistently thwarted by Buddu’s resolute defense.

Kyaggwe threatened early, with David Mugalu firing a shot wide in the 12th minute. However, Buddu responded decisively, capitalising on a defensive lapse to take the lead. Michael Walaga's powerful free header beat goalkeeper Peter 'Dhaka' Katongole, leaving the "Bukunja Warriors" and their fans stunned.