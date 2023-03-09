Buganda Kingdom Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga has this morning together with the Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali launched the 2023 kabaka Birthday Run.

Addressing journalists at Bulange Mengo, Mayiga announced that the popular run will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and will be flagged off by the King himself, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Mayiga says this year’s run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen efforts to fight HIV/AIDS under the theme “End HIV/AIDS by 2030”.

He says after putting up a strong fight against Fistula and Sickle Cells, the Kingdom has embarked on a fight against HIV/AIDS in Buganda and other parts of the country.

One is expected to pay Shs20,000 to participate in the run.

Aids prevalence rate

Currently, HIV prevalence is highest in the Central region at 10.4 percent due to its urbanisation and location of the capital city Kampala — home to more than 1.5 million people according to 2014 statistics.