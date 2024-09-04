By Elvis Senono

Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko believes his side is now firmly in this season’s kraal of Uganda Premier League title contenders after seeing his side retain the pre-season Fufa Super-8 crown at the Phillip Omondi ground in Lugogo late on Sunday night.

The victory caps a steady rise for the Eastern giants who won their first major piece of Silverware by clinching the Uganda Cup in 2022.

They followed that up last season with a second place finish in the league missing out on the title by just a point on the final day of the season.