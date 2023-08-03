By Fred Mwambu

FUFA has once again stirred the hornet’s nest after directing that Busoga United and Arua Hill should not be included in the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixtures for failing to meet the minimum requirements to be licensed.

The domestic football governing body, after a thorough assessment by its club licensing committee, found the two clubs lacking the perquisite requirements to play in the top division.

FUFA revealed that while releasing the list of 14 clubs that had met full and minimum requirements for either a full season or provisional licences. Read more