By George Katongole

Busujju joined Ssingo, Kabula and Buwekula into the quarterfinals of the Airtel Masaza Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Kabula on Sunday.

Eddie Bulwanyi scored the solitary goal at Kabula’s home ground in Bakijjulula in Lyantonde District to end Kabula’s unbeaten run as both teams qualified for the quarters.

Busujju's victory takes them to 19 points level with Kabula in Masengere Group and both sides are into the knockout phase. It means former champions Busiro have been eliminated in the groups.