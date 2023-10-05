By Andrew Mwanguhya

The 2021 Afcon U20 finalist, coach Morley Byekwaso, will once again stand in the dugout of a national team after Fufa handed him an opportunity to handle Uganda Cranes’ next outings.

Byekwaso, a losing finalist to Ghana after Uganda’s U20 team – the Hippos – put up a memorable run in Mauritania two years ago, will be in interim charge as the Cranes take on Mali and Zambia in international friendlies later this month.

"Fufa has named a Technical Team of four people for an interim period of one month running from 3rd -31st October 2023," the federation announced in a statement yesterday.