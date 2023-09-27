The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has awarded Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The announcement came shortly after CAF’s executive committee meeting in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, where the winners were revealed.

“The 2027 edition is going to be beautiful. The commitment and drive made by the three presidents of the countries shows how eager the region is to host this event,” CAF President Patrice Motsepe said.

This remarkable achievement comes as Morocco clinched the rights to host the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Initially, the competition was fierce, with six nations vying for the privilege to host AFCON 2027. Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania had formed a powerful consortium, joined by Algeria, Egypt, and Botswana.

Namibia initially planned to partner with Botswana but later withdrew from the race, leaving Botswana as the sole representative from southern Africa.

Although Zambia and Burkina Faso had expressed interest, they did not formally submit their bid books, thus not participating in the final selection process.

In an unexpected turn of events, Algeria, a former strong contender, withdrew from the race just one day before the announcement.

The success of the Pamoja Bid is attributed to robust investments and unwavering political support from the three participating East African nations.