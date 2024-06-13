The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the date for the group stage draw for the 2025 Africa cup of Nations qualifiers.

The continental governing body has confirmed that the draw will take place on 14th July 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

48 nations will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each, to battle for the 24 places available in Morocco next year.

The qualifiers started earlier with the preliminary round where four teams including South Sudan, Liberia, Chad and Eswatini qualified to join others including Uganda to the second and final round of the qualifiers.

They (qualifiers) will kick off in September 2024 to determine the 24 countries that will take part in the continental showpiece in Morocco next year.