By Andrew Mwanguhya | Monitor Uganda will for the second successive time host their home international match in a foreign country after promises of Namboole being ready in time for the June 12 game against Algeria turned out to be false.

After inspections on Monday by the Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang, Fufa President Moses Magogo and his team confirmed Namboole was not ready, Cameroon was announced as the new venue.