Forward Milton Karisa and goalkeeper Legason Alionzi were the toasts of Uganda after an upset 1-0 African Nations Championship (CHAN) win over Senegal on Wednesday in wet and chilly Algeria.

Captain Karisa scored the only goal on 33 minutes, pushing a lofted pass beyond goalkeeper Pape Sy off the body of Senegal defender Cheikhou Ndiaye.

Earlier in the opening half at the 19 May Stadium in the eastern coastal city of Annaba, Alionzi dived to his left and pushed away a Cheikh Sidibe penalty.

Uganda were awarded a second-half penalty for a challenge on Karisa by Ndiaye, but the referee changed his decision after viewing the incident on the touchline VAR monitor.