By Andrew Mwanguhya

On Tuesday at Stade de Marrakech, Uganda find a nemesis so annoying they could flex muscles if the laws of the game allowed. Fresh from a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Comoros at the weekend, the Uganda Cranes wrap their international break against the Ghana Black Stars.

Both teams come into this bruised, with Uganda falling to Comoros in Morocco and Ghana suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria. Read more