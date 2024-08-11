Uganda’s long-distance runners Stella Chesang, Rebecca Cheptegei, and Mercyline Chelangat finished 8th, 44th and 69th respectively in Sunday’s Women’s marathon, a race that concluded the 2024 Paris Olympics competitions.

Chesang crossed the finishing line with a time of 2:26:01, Rebecca completed the 42 km race at 2:32:14, while Chelangat recorded a time of 2:39:40

Hassan Sifan from the Netherlands won the race after clocking a time of 2:22:55, setting a new world record.

She was followed by Tigst Assefa from Ethiopia (2:22:58), while Kenya’s Hellen Obiri settled for a bronze within 2:23:10.

A total of 91 runners took part in the women’s marathon with only 79 completing the race

Uganda’s journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics ended with two medals; Joshua Cheptegei’s Gold won in the 10,000m, while Peruth Chumutai scooped a Bronze medal in women’s 3,000m steeplechase.