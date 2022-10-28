By Mike Sebalu

Uganda national basketball league champions, City Oilers begin their road to Basketball Africa league qualifiers today in Tanzania against Zambia’s Matero Magic.

City Oilers head coach, Mande Juruni believes the team is still on fire after winning the local 8 consecutive titles and are hoping to go past this group that has four teams.

Initially, this qualifying round was to be hosted in Uganda but the continental basketball governing body moved it to neighbouring Tanzania due to the Ebola outbreak.

The group had five clubs initially before Ethiopia side Hawassa City pulled out of the qualifiers.

Jimmy Enabu, one of their influential players was left in the country due to an injury but Juruni is hopeful he is having enough squad to fill his gap.