By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

City Oilers forward Edrine Walujjo has spent some time in police custody for attempting to aid match fixing of games at the ongoing Fiba 3X3 Nations League in Kampala. Match-fixing is a tactic in which individuals who have an influence on the outcome of a game use that influence to dictate a desired result in order to win a potential wager.

Whereas details of the matter remain scanty, Walujjo is said to have approached the Benin women's team players at the ongoing 3X3 Nations League with an attractive offer to throw away one of their games and smile to the bank.