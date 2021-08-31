By Lukeman Mutesasira

The national football team the Cranes have arrived in Nairobi ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kenya.

The Cranes have been in Ethiopia since Thursday last week where they played two build-up games, they defeated Ethiopian Premier League champions Fasil Kenema 1-0 and lost to Ethiopia’s national team 2-1 on Sunday.

Speaking on arrival in Nairobi, Cranes head coach Multin Sredejovich Micho said he expects a very tough match in a never ending episode derby between Uganda and Kenya.

Micho dropped six players including Tadeo Lwanga who is injured, Abdul Lumala, Shafik Kajimu, Kenneth Ssemakula and Martin Kizza.

Uganda will face Mali on Monday next week (6th September 2021) at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium.