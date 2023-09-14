The head coach of Uganda Cranes Mr. Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has agreed to mutually end the existing employment contract with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), according to an offcial statement published on the Federation’s website on Thursday.

The Federation has appreciated Micho’s efforts and commitment while serving as the head coach of Uganda’s national football team.

“Mr. Milutin Sredojevic agreed to mutually end the existing employment contract between the two parties. FUFA appreciates all efforts and commitment by Mr. Milutin during his period as head coach of Uganda Cranes. It is our game, It is our country,” FUFA said in a Thursday statement that has since been shared on the Cranes social media channels.

His alleged termination of contract follows Uganda Cranes’ 2-0 victory against Niger on September 7 in Morocco but failed to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations following Tanzania’s draw against Algeria.

Uganda entered the game with only one target of winning but praying for Tanzania to lose against Algeria.