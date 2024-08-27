Uganda Cranes head coach, Joseph Paul Put, has announced a 28-man squad to compete in the 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The team will face South Africa and Congo in two crucial matches.

The coach revealed the squad on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the FUFA complex in Mengo during a press conference.

Several key players will be absent due to injuries, including Allan Kyambadde, Herbert Bokone, Mubiru Uche, Herbert Sewankambo, and Moses Opondo. However, the squad includes former Sweden U23 player Calvin Kabuye.

Joakim Ojera and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago make their returns to the team. Additionally, defender Elio Capradossi, who is currently without a club after leaving Italian lower league side Lecco, has retained his place in the squad.

Uganda is grouped with South Africa, Congo Brazzaville, and South Sudan. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cranes will kick off their campaign against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on September 6, 2024, in Johannesburg. They will then face the Red Devils (Congo Brazzaville) on September 9 at Namboole Stadium.

Find the full Uganda Cranes squad below;

Goalkeepers

Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (Venda FC, South Africa)

Defenders

Elvis Bwomono (St. Mirren FC, Scotland), James Begisa (URA FC, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (FC Sloven Liberec, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC, Egypt), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Elio Capradossi (Unattached), Halid Lwaliwa (Al Ain, Saudi Arabia), Arnold Odongo (SC Villa, Uganda), Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II FC, USA), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Zamalek SC, Egypt), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Forwards

Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Joackiam Ojera (Al Mokawloon Al Arab Sc, Uganda), Muhammad Shaban (Al Hilal Benghazi, Libya), Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Calvin Kabuye (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Rogers Mato (FC Brera Strumica, North Macedonia)