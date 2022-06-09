By Luke Mutesasira

Uganda Cranes Head Coach Multin Sredjovic says that lack of concentration cost the team in a draw against Niger in the 2023 Total Energies Africa cup of Nations qualifiers.

In an interview after the game, the coach said he believes that his team deserved to win given the performance of the players adding that the team still has a chance to qualify if they win the remaining games.

Uganda Cranes were yesterday held to a 1-all draw against Niger at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Milton Karisa’s first half goal was cancelled by a brilliant strike by Mahamadou Amadou Sabo in the second half.

A point leaves Uganda at the bottom of Group F after two matches with one point with Niger sitting second with two points, Tanzania sit third with one point and the group is topped by Algeria who beat Tanzania to register six points from two matches.

The Cranes return to action in September with a double header against neighbors Tanzania.