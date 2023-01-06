Uganda and Cameroon settled for a 1-1 draw in another Cranes friendly game played yesterday at Stade Chedly Zouiten in Tunis, Tunisia.

The Uganda Cranes and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are preparing for the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) games that start next week in Algeria.

Cranes midfielder Moses Waiswa came off the bench to curl home from a free kick as Uganda came from a goal down to level matters as Cameroon had taken the lead in the 40th minute through Kemaju Debami.

This was the second of the three friendlies for the Cranes as they prepare for CHAN, the first was with Sudan which ended in a 2-all draw.

The next game will be on Sunday against Mali who are also preparing for CHAN.