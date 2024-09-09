Uganda Cranes are expected to return to action today, Monday, September 9, 2024, at Namboole Stadium in their second game of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville at Namboole Stadium.

The Cranes come into the fixture with heads high after putting up a formidable performance on Friday against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa where they registered a 2-2 draw leading the game until the final minutes of the game.

They are now second in group K with one point, behind Congo Brazzaville who have three points while South Africa also have one and South Sudan without a point.

The team had one training session on Sunday evening in preparation for the match.

Defenders Halid Lwaliwa and Kenneth Semakula who missed the first game are available for selection while Mohammad Shaban who picked a knock in training remain doubtful.

Being a working day, (Monday) , the game will be played at 7 PM under floodlights where fans are required to pay Shs25000 for the ordinary ticket, and Shs50,000 for the VIP while the platinum tickets cost Shs150,000.