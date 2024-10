By Andrew Mwanguhya

Denis Omedi was on target and Alfred Leku added an own goal for Uganda to come within a point of Morocco Afcon 2025. The 2-1 victory over South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday lifted Ugandans spirits but the party was put on hold following South Africa’s 1-1 stalemate with Congo in Brazzaville.

Had South Africa beaten Congo, Bafana Bafana would have automatically qualified with Uganda with two matches to spare, but the pair will now have to wait at least until next month. Read more