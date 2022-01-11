By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Uganda Cranes team is this morning expected to arrive in Turkey for a friendly game ahead of the CHAN and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Head coach Multin Sredjovic Micho named the Cranes final squad that left for Europe and Asia yesterday.

Uganda will play three friendlies in Turkey and two in Asia, taking on Iceland’s national team, Moldova and Botosani Football Club in Turkey before moving to Asia to play Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.

The team comprises locally based players with only two foreign based goalkeepers Charles Lukwago and Ismail Watenga.

Ahimbisibwe Bugingo, the FUFA committee member, is the leader of the delegation.

The team will return on January 28th 2022.