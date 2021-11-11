By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Uganda Cranes players and technical officials in camp for the match against Kenya together with FUFA president Engineer Moses Magogo have agreed to contribute in their own individual capacities towards the clearance of the fine handed to defender Murushid Juuko.

Jjuuko was given a red card in the game against Mali for elbowing an opponent and FIFA fined him Shs20m for his unsporting behavior.

The players and officials have also expressed determination to play and win today’s game against Kenya’s Harambe Stars for Jjuuko and part of their winning bonuses will be contributed to help clear the fine.

FUFA president will contribute Shs1,850,000, the players will contribute Shs8,850,000, the technical staff will contribute Shs7.3m, while Jjuuko will add Shs 1m.

The Cranes host the Kenyan outfit this afternoon at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers targeting maximum points.