By Innocent Ndawula & Allan Darren Kyeyune

The Cricket Cranes welcome Bahrain for a three-match series starting on Monday at Jinja Oval, featuring two T20 Internationals and a 50-over game on October 31. With the T20Is counting towards the global rankings, the team is focused and eager to perform.

The 50-over game will provide crucial insights into the squad's progress as they finalise preparations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup Challenge League (CWCCL) B, scheduled for November 4-16 at Lugogo and Entebbe Oval. Coach Abhay Sharma is expected to experiment with player rotations, and there is a likelihood some Uganda' ' players will get a run-in during the series, as the gaffer continues to assess the squad depth.