Croatia and Argentina face each other on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

AFP Sport looks at some of the keys to the game.

Messi or Modric magic?

The late-career evolution of Lionel Messi into a clever creator operating behind the front line has intensified at this World Cup.

He illustrated just how effective he can be with his superb defence-splitting pass to set up the opening goal in the quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Croatia are unlikely to put a specific man-marker on Messi, relying on what has been a solid defence and one of the best midfields in the tournament to gain the upper hand.