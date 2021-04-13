By Prossy Kisakye

The Democratic Party (DP) wants the president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Moses Magogo, to resign for allegedly disrespecting Uganda Cranes players.

This is after Magogo advised tired national team players to retire saying nobody in this country is indispensable.

He also revealed plans of building a new national team because some players had outlived their importance to the Uganda Cranes.

However, addressing the media in Kampala earlier today, DP spokesperson Okoler Opio, said Magogo’s stinging words to the boys who have on several occasions lifted the country’s flag at the international level was a sign of disrespect.

He asks Magogo to apologize to the team and the entire nation before resigning because as an expert in football, he should have moulded the boys into what he wanted them to be rather than ridiculing them.