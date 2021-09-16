By Lukeman Mutesasira

Ethiopian Giants St George FC have finally announced the signing of Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago on a two-year employment contract.

The Cranes keeper was between the goalposts as Uganda played a goalless draw against Kenya in FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the Kenyan capital Nairobi early this month.

Lukwago has been the KCCA captain since 2019 when Timothy Awanyi joined Ashdod in Israel.

He was previously featured for Lweza FC, KCCA FC, SC Victoria University, and Proline FC.

He joins a list of Ugandan goalkeepers who have played for St George including, Posnet Omony, Hannington Kalyesubula, Denis Onyango, and Robert Odongkara.