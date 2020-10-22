The Europe 2020 qualifiers have shown great talents from the teams that have reached the playoff finals. Nonetheless, the teams have to demonstrate their ability to survive as the upcoming games are crucial for the teams and are expected to be entertaining.

The playoff finals’ upcoming games include Georgia vs. North Macedonia, which seems to be equally matched. The two are expected to have a highly competitive match to determine the winner. However, many punters at Betway are eagerly waiting for Ireland’s match against Slovakia and Belgium vs. Russia.

Belgium vs. Russia

Russia has to be prepared for the brutal game against the No: 1 Ranked team. Belgium has proved to be a force to be reckoned with after staging a challenging game with the three lions. However, Belgium must be more serious during this game after losing their last match 2- 1 against England.

The Red Devils have an ardent opportunity to show excellent play since they have the experienced inter -Milan forward Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. Lukaku has shown his prowess after being the top scorer in his team and also scoring his 53rd goal in his previous game.

You can expect the Russian side to bring about a significant threat to the Belgium side since the team has been ranked no: 1 in the European Championship. The match between Belgium and Russia may favour Belgium since they have recorded a 78% win contrary to Russia, who has 44%. You can bet on the game at https://www.betway.ug/, with both-teams-to-score offering great value for bettors.

Georgia vs. North Macedonia

Georgia vs. North Macedonia’s game has all the tell-tale signs of ending in a stalemate. Based on the previous records of the team, they have drawn six games. Georgia has also recorded two wins over North Macedonia, which is the same as the opponents.

In the previous games, North Macedonia strived to maintain their impressive record of being unbeaten for five matches and recorded a draw in Estonia’s last game. North Macedonia has recorded five points: the same number of points as the opponents Georgia which makes it a potential pivot contest, and another stalemate could be on the cards here.

Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia

Slovakia national team has focused on getting the best players in the field. Stephen Kenney called both Jack Byrne and Derrick Williams in his squad for the Euro qualifiers 2020. Slovakia will have a challenging game as they strive to maintain their win. Slovakia has a good opportunity to win the game as they have recorded two wins in the head to head games they have had with Northern Ireland.

Bottom Line

While it is difficult to predict who will win the upcoming games, they promise great entertainment for soccer enthusiasts. The games are set to give the teams a hard time, though the fans are likely to enjoy the thrill of the soccer action. As such, don’t be surprised if several games result in a stalemate.

This article is sponsored by RBN

Gambling/Advertorial Content

Gambling is permitted for those +18