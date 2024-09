By Nation Africa

Dickson Ndiema, the man accused of setting Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei on fire, leading to her death, is dead.

Sources at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret on Tuesday told the Nation that Ndiema, who was admitted to the facility with burn wounds, breathed his last on Monday night.

Ndiema was accused of attacking Cheptegei at her home in Trans Nzoia over an unresolved land dispute. Read more