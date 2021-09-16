By Lukeman Mutesasira

Former Uganda Cranes and Express FC long-serving Captain Ibrahim Dafala is to be laid to rest today.

Dafala who was last evening found dead at his house in Katabi, Entebbe Municipality will be buried at his ancestral home in Tanda, Kitubulu.

The deceased’s youngest son Shafik Dafala said his father had been battling with illness for several months.

Dafala captained the Cranes and Express FC and never received a yellow or red card throughout his playing career where he won 3 CECAFA championships with the Cranes as well as playing at the 1968 AFCON finals.